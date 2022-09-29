No action against haphazard parking

Haphazard parking near JBT road, Kotla Nullah, in Solan, obstructs the road, causing traffic jams. This has even led to mishaps on some occasions. Although the Sadar police station is near to the spot, no action is being taken against the defaulters. — Kali Dass, Solan

Relief not being provided to rain-affected people

Heavy rains over the past week have caused a lot of damage to property in Haripurdhar area of Sirmaur district. People, seeking relief, have to return disappointed from government offices as several officials are on strike. The authorities concerned should take notice of the situation. — Suresh, Haripurdhar

Long queues irk patients at IGMC

Patients have to wait in serpentine queues to get the registration slip at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital. The authorities concerned should explore new ways to provide the registration slip. Online registration of the patients can be one such solution. — Vikas, Shimla

