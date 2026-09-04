No action taken in Kullu school mid-day meal case, alleges social activist

No concrete action has been taken so far in the case regarding 40 children of Government Primary School, Badi in Kullu district, having fallen ill after consuming kheer served under the mid-day meal scheme on August 18, alleged social activist Dile Ram. He said that repeated inquiries into the incident had failed to reach a conclusion, leaving parents worried about the safety of their children. Dile Ram said that a large number of parents had met with Additional District Magistrate Surjeet Singh Rathore at his office on Saturday last week and submitted a 12-point memorandum seeking an impartial inquiry and strict action against those found responsible.

He said that the children were served kheer on August 18, after which several of them complained of dizziness and fell ill. He questioned the circumstances under which the kheer was prepared and served. He alleged that the kheer was cold when it was given to the children.

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Dile Ram alleged that the school staff did not immediately make adequate arrangements to shift the affected children to hospital and instead asked some of them to return home. He said that several children became unwell while on their way home, following which their parents took them to the Patlikul health centre. Children, whose condition was more serious, were subsequently referred to the Regional Hospital, Kullu, while one girl was referred to the medical college at Nerchowk.

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Dile Ram also alleged caste discrimination, claiming that 45 of the 51 students enrolled at the school belonged to the Scheduled Castes community. He said that the manner in which the food was served raised questions about whether the children were treated differently because of their social background. He added that appropriate legal provisions be invoked if the investigation established any such discrimination.

Meanwhile, the parents demanded a joint investigation by the officials of the Health, Food Safety and Education departments, monitored by a senior district-level administrative officer. They also sought the replacement of the school staff, including teachers and mid-day meal workers, until the inquiry was completed.

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The parents said that the water samples collected after the incident had been found satisfactory but the report of the samples of food items had not been received even 12 days after the incident. They expressed concern over the delay and demanded that the testing process be expedited.

A local Mahila Mandal representative said that some children had not completely recovered yet. Three of the four children undergoing treatment had been discharged while one girl had been referred to the medical college, Nerchowk, after concerns over her health condition remained.