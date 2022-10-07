No announcement on old pension scheme, staff upset: AAP Himachal chief Surjeet Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 6

AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi left government employees disappointed by not making any announcement regarding restoring the old pension scheme (OPS).

“The employees were hopeful that the PM would announce the implementation of the old pension scheme, but he did not say anything about it. It left lakhs of employees disappointed,” he said.

“The silence of the Prime Minister on the issue proves that the BJP’s double engine government is anti-employee,” he said. Thakur reiterated AAP’s commitment to implement the OPS.

#narendra modi #Shimla