No anti-incumbency, BJP will form govt again in Himachal: Patra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

The BJP would repeat government in Himachal as the social environment in the state is in favour of the party, said party national spokesperson Sambit Patra while addressing BJP state media workshop here today.

Ruling out anti-incumbency, he said that there is nothing against the present government. “The BJP has a robust mechanism and we always improvise to make our party stronger and Congress is not in competition,” he said.

He said the BJP is concerned about every citizen of the country. The Modi government has given free ration and free medical care to the countrymen beside a corruption-free government. As a result, the BJP has won four out of five Assembly elections held recently.

National spokesperson Rajeev Jaitley said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is known for his simplicity. “We are heading towards a landslide victory in Himachal,” he said. Chief spokesperson (HP) Randhir Sharma said that this workshop has benefited media representatives who have come for all parts of the state The workshop was presided by state media in-charge Rakesh Sharma while state general secretary Trilok Jamwal and organisation secretary Pawan Rana were also present.

#jai ram thakur