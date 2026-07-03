DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / No bidders stall construction of Rs 44-crore dairy centre in Una

No bidders stall construction of Rs 44-crore dairy centre in Una

article_Author
Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Gate installed on the approach road to the Centre of Excellence Dairy Farm-cum-Training Centre.
Advertisement

The future of the Centre of Excellence-Dairy Farm-cum-Training Centre being set up at Basal village in Una subdivision is in jeopardy after repeated attempts to award civil works contracts through tenders failed over the past nearly three years, while the construction cost of the Rs 44.12-crore project has escalated. According to the district Animal Husbandry Department, the state-of-the-art facility will feature robotic technology and house 200 high-yielding breed cows supplied in partnership with Denmark. The centre is intended to provide modern, scientific dairy management training to the local farming community while improving dairy practices across the region. Of the total project cost of Rs 44.12 crores, the state government is to contribute Rs 12.92 crores, while the remaining amount will be funded by the Centre.

Advertisement

A suitable plot measuring about 10 hectares was allocated for the dairy centre at Basal village in 2022. At the beginning of 2024, the State Animal Husbandry Department released Rs 3.5 crores for the construction of the boundary wall, a drinking water tank and installation of an electricity transformer. These works were completed by the HP State Industries Development Corporation. However, there has been no further progress in infrastructure development over the past nearly three years, and vegetation has since overgrown the walled site.

Advertisement

When contacted, Deputy Director of the Una Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Varinder Singh Patyal, said the sanctioned amount of Rs 44.12 crores had been transferred to the department headquarters in Shimla, while the Rs 3.5-crore tender for the boundary wall, water supply and electricity works had been executed by the head office. He said that, according to the information available to him, tenders for the civil works had been floated three times, but the mandatory minimum requirement of three bidders could not be met.

Advertisement

It is also learnt that, since the detailed project report was finalised about four years ago, the sharp rise in the cost of construction materials has contributed to the lack of bidders. Departmental sources said the Centre had asked the state government either to complete the project within the allocated funds or return the sanctioned amount.

Departmental sources also expressed concern over the department’s human resources, saying that while new infrastructure could be developed, manpower continues to shrink. The cattle population is increasing in line with rising milk demand, and so is the number of veterinary institutions and specialised services within the department. However, no additional staff have been sanctioned to manage these resources, raising concerns that even if the Centre of Excellence becomes operational, it may struggle to achieve its intended objectives.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts