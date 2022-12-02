No boarding facility , HRTC drivers, conductors spend night in buses

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 1

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) drivers and conductors have to spend night in buses at several places.

“HRTC drivers and conductors ensure that passengers reach their homes safely, no matter how far away, but they have to sleep in their buses as there are no boarding arrangements at several places,” says HRTC Joint Coordination Committee secretary Khemendra Gupta.

He says that the drivers and the conductors face such problems more in rural areas. According to HRTC Deputy Divisional Manager (Traffic) Deva Sen Negi, there’s an understanding between the HRTC and panchayats that the latter will arrange boarding for drivers and conductors.

“If this is not happening somewhere, the Regional Manager is responsible for making these arrangements,” says the HRTC Deputy Divisional Manager.

The Joint Coordination Committee claims that the drivers and the conductors are facing such problems at many places.

The HRTC Joint Coordination Committee secretary says that besides several far flung places in Shimla, Kinnaur and Chamba districts, the drivers and the conductors face problems while going outside the state as well.

“For example, four or five HRTC buses go to Ambala Cantt but there are no stay arrangements there. During peak summer days the staff spend night in the bus, enduring heat and blood-sucking mosquitoes,” he says.

Another HRTC employee says that the situation becomes worse during the winter. “It’s difficult to spend the whole night in the bus during the winter. And in old buses, windowpanes are often broken, making things worse.”

He adds, “After spending night in biting cold in the bus, the staff has to be ready for the return journey next morning. It’s tough. Hence proper stay arrangements should be made at all places for the drivers and the conductors,” he says.

Gupta says the problem is persisting for long though HRTC employees have raised it time and again.