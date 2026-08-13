No bridge: Jawali villagers cross swollen rivulet carrying injured boy on shoulders

For the residents of Ludhiar village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, a medical emergency can become a life-threatening experience. With no proper road connectivity, villagers are forced to cross the flooded causeway across the local Anaad rivulet on foot, which is fraught with danger during the monsoon season when the water level of the stream surges. The residents of upper Ludhiar village faced a grim situation on Tuesday when they had to carry on a bed on their shoulders a young boy, who had suffered a fracture in a leg in a road accident, and wade through the swollen causeway to cross the rivulet and reach the nearest road head. From there, the boy was taken to a private hospital in Pathankot. The strong current of the swollen rivulet posed a grave threat but the villagers showed courage and carried the injured boy on their shoulders across the flooded causeway. What should have been a simple journey to hospital turned into an ordeal.

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A local villager made a video of the horrifying scene and shared it on social media to draw attention to the plight of the villagers. The viral video received more than nine lakh views within 25 hours, bringing to light the decades-old problem. The villagers say that they have repeatedly sought a permanent solution to the problem but their pleas for a bridge over the Anaad rivulet have remained unanswered.

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Lovenesh Kumar, Vipan, Block Development Committee member Parveena Devi and panchayat ward member Anoop Kumar have urged the authorities concerned to construct a bridge over the rivulet at the earliest. Social activist Rohit Chaudhary says that more than 700 people, including 442 registered voters, live in the affected ward of Ludhiar gram panchayat. He laments that successive state governments have failed to fulfil their longstanding demand. “During the rainy season, the Anaad rivulet becomes dangerous. Silt and debris accumulate on the causeway, making it difficult for pedestrians and vehicles to cross the rivulet. When someone falls ill or meets with an accident, the villagers are virtually trapped,” he adds.