No bridge, just bravery Bharmour’s schoolchildren risk lives for learning

In a distressing example of administrative neglect, over 25 schoolchildren from Banni and Bhadra villages in Bharmour in Chamba district risk their lives every day to cross the Banni Mata nullah on their way to Mandha Senior Secondary School. With no bridge over the stream, students, residents and even devotees visiting the ancient Banni Mata Temple are forced to wade through the dangerous water body—often carried on the backs of parents or villagers during high flow.

The situation worsens dramatically during the monsoon. On Wednesday, following a sudden increase in the nullah’s water level, locals had to carry schoolchildren on their backs to help them reach school safely. Residents say the water level of the stream rises significantly even after light rain, making it a recurring hazard not only for children but also for vehicle drivers who must navigate through the risky crossing.

“The government talks about development in every sector, but the reality is exposed at places like this where even a basic bridge hasn’t been constructed despite repeated demands,” said local resident Manohar Lal.

Another resident Kishan Chand said in the past many children and even adults have narrowly escaped being swept away by the stream during high water flow due to slipping on rocks or underestimating the current.

The nullah, located near the revered Banni Mata Temple, about 35 km from subdivisional headquarters Bharmour, holds religious significance and sees regular footfall from devotees. Yet, neither the temple’s prominence nor the safety of schoolchildren has been enough to prompt construction of a bridge.

Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj also expressed his frustration over the lack of progress. “For the last two years, I’ve been pushing for the bridge over the Banni nullah. Though tenders have been allotted, the PWD and local administration cite lack of funds as the reason for inaction,” he said. He added that efforts would be renewed at the government and departmental levels to start construction as soon as possible.

Local villagers have once again appealed to the authorities for urgent construction of a bridge, stressing that the delay is not just an inconvenience — it’s a daily threat to lives. Until then, crossing the Banni Mata nullah remains a dangerous ritual for school-going children, their families, and the many others who depend on this route.