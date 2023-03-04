Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

No buses from Kullu to Manali after 7 pm

Tourists are left stranded at the Kullu bus stand at night as there are no government buses from Kullu to Manali after 7 pm. They can be seen waiting outside the bus stand at Sarwari at night, hoping to catch long route buses to Manali. Medical staff on evening shift are also facing inconvenience due to the lack of bus services. Buses should be granted permits to ply on the Kullu-Manali route till 9 pm. Hem Raj Sharma, Manali

Garbage strewn on roadside

Foul odour emanates from the garbage strewn on the roadside, causing inconvenience to residents. It may also lead to the outbreak of diseases in the locality. Stray animals rummaging through the waste make the matter worse. The authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to address the problem of garbage littered in public places to keep the city clean. Gautam, Vikasnagar, Shimla

Vendors sans registration

Many street vendors are roaming in rural areas in Bajar area of Kullu district without registration. Most of them are from other states and not registered with the police or any other local authority. The panchayats should pass a resolution banning the entry of unregistered vendors in the villages, in view of the safety of local residents. Mukesh, Banjar, Kullu