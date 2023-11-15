 No buyers, Gaddi shepherds forced to sell wool at throwaway prices : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • No buyers, Gaddi shepherds forced to sell wool at throwaway prices

No buyers, Gaddi shepherds forced to sell wool at throwaway prices

No buyers, Gaddi shepherds forced to sell wool at throwaway prices

Gaddi shepherds with sheep flock in Dharamsala.



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 14

The traditional Gaddi shepherds of Himachal are being forced to sell their wool produce at throwaway prices as the government agency Wool Federation of Himachal has failed to start procurement. Sources said the Gaddi shepherds were being forced to sell their wool produce at prices as low as Rs 20-25 per kg in the absence of a government buyer.

Shivu Ram, a shepherd from Baijnath area, said that last year they were able to sell their wool to the Wool Federation of Himachal at Rs 70 per kg. However, since it did not buy wool this time they were being forced to sell it to private buyers at prices ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg. “It is loss for us. We have no means to store wool. Therefore, we are being forced to sell wool at prices being offered by private buyers,” he said.

Officials of the Wool Federation of Himachal have been maintaining that already 2.63 lakh kg of procured wool was lying in store houses and has not been sold. “The wool federation had procured wool at minimum support price up to Rs 70 per kg. However, in the prevailing market we are not even getting Rs 40 per kg as the price. The federation officials had sent a proposal to the state government that they should be allowed to sell wool at lower rates and government should support them financially for the loss, but the government is yet to take a decision,” a federation official said.

Another reason that has hit the wool trade in Himachal is dissolution of the wool board of Jammu and Kashmir. The board used to procure wool at a minimum support price of Rs 90 per kg. However, after the state was bifurcated the wool board was dissolved and there is no government purchase of wool in Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, the wool producing pastoral community of Jammu and Kashmir was selling their produce in distress at prices as low as Rs 25 per kg. This has severely hit the wool produce of Himachal which was not finding any market, the sources said.

Minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, Chander Kumar, when asked about the failure of the wool federation of the state to buy wool from shepherds, said “The federation is already facing losses due to fall in market price of wool. I have directed the officials to find buyers for the wool already lying in the stores of wool federation. In case we are not able to sell the wool lying in the stores of wool federation its quality would deteriorate. We are trying to seek funds from the union government under some project to help out the shepherds who are being forced to sell their produce in distress,” the minister said.

There are about 7 lakh shepherds in Himachal whose livelihood is linked with pastoral economy. They produce about 15 lakh kg wool every year which is vital for their economy. The Gaddi shepherds migrate to higher hills in summers and come down to plains in winters.

Selling at Rs 20-25 per kg

  • Wool being sold by shepherds at prices ranging from Rs 20-25 per kg.
  • Wool federation has failed to start procurement.
  • The stores of wool federation filled with 2.63 lakh kg unsold wool.
  • Permission sought from state government to sell wool even at loss.
  • Another reason hitting the wool trade is dissolution of the wool board of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The board used to procure wool at a minimum support price of Rs 90 per kg.

#Dharamsala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

3
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

4
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

5
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

6
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

7
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor reveals true motive behind marrying Saif Ali Khan, 'It was because...'

8
World Cup 2023

Rachin Ravindra not named after Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, his father clarifies

9
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

10
Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Rescuers drilling through rubble to reach workers stuck in tunnel

Laying steel pipes to create safe passage for labourers to c...

Delhi AQI back to ‘severe’, no let-up in straw burning cases

Delhi AQI back to 'severe', no let-up in straw burning cases

EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy

EAM raises extremism with British Home Secy

Also takes up FTA and extradition of fugitives

In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients

In Gaza, mass grave ‘dug’ to bury patients

Israeli forces seize Hamas legislative council building, pol...

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

4.3 LMT paddy arrives in Punjab on Diwali, VB to probe

44 teams set up across Punjab, records seized


Cities

View All

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Rs 35 lakh Community Health Centre funds for payment of salaries, arrears embezzled

Amritsar Cops fail to deliver, no FIR lodged against violators of cracker rules

Inadequate parking space leads to traffic jams in Amritsar

Gas pipeline work in Hall Bazar affects traffic movement in Amritsar

Amusing tale of a grandma’s recipes for kitchen

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

‘Sextortion’ trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Cracker ban goes up in flames in tricity, only one FIR registered in Chandigarh

Year on, Chandigarh Administration gives nod to axing of trees at railway station

Nine months on, Chandigarh unit of AAP headless

Panel slaps Rs 10K fine on RLA official in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on new waste plant, yet to hire agency

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

Woman killed in East Delhi building fire

New NMC regulations jeopardise jobs of 5,000 non-medical teachers

Vigilance Minister submits report to Kejriwal over plaint against CS

Cases of respiratory issues, eye irritation continue to rise across hospitals in Delhi

Delhi AQI back to 'severe', no let-up in straw burning cases

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Patiala: Estimates Committee pulls up officials for hefty spending on city projects

Loud noises at wee hours continue to irk Patiala residents

Protest announced as govt fails to implement old pension scheme

13 fire incidents in Patiala this Diwali

SGPC poll: Extend registration date for new voters, demands SAD (A)