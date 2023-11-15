No buyers, Gaddi shepherds forced to sell wool at throwaway prices

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, November 14

The traditional Gaddi shepherds of Himachal are being forced to sell their wool produce at throwaway prices as the government agency Wool Federation of Himachal has failed to start procurement. Sources said the Gaddi shepherds were being forced to sell their wool produce at prices as low as Rs 20-25 per kg in the absence of a government buyer.

Shivu Ram, a shepherd from Baijnath area, said that last year they were able to sell their wool to the Wool Federation of Himachal at Rs 70 per kg. However, since it did not buy wool this time they were being forced to sell it to private buyers at prices ranging from Rs 20 to Rs 25 per kg. “It is loss for us. We have no means to store wool. Therefore, we are being forced to sell wool at prices being offered by private buyers,” he said.

Officials of the Wool Federation of Himachal have been maintaining that already 2.63 lakh kg of procured wool was lying in store houses and has not been sold. “The wool federation had procured wool at minimum support price up to Rs 70 per kg. However, in the prevailing market we are not even getting Rs 40 per kg as the price. The federation officials had sent a proposal to the state government that they should be allowed to sell wool at lower rates and government should support them financially for the loss, but the government is yet to take a decision,” a federation official said.

Another reason that has hit the wool trade in Himachal is dissolution of the wool board of Jammu and Kashmir. The board used to procure wool at a minimum support price of Rs 90 per kg. However, after the state was bifurcated the wool board was dissolved and there is no government purchase of wool in Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, the wool producing pastoral community of Jammu and Kashmir was selling their produce in distress at prices as low as Rs 25 per kg. This has severely hit the wool produce of Himachal which was not finding any market, the sources said.

Minister for agriculture and animal husbandry, Chander Kumar, when asked about the failure of the wool federation of the state to buy wool from shepherds, said “The federation is already facing losses due to fall in market price of wool. I have directed the officials to find buyers for the wool already lying in the stores of wool federation. In case we are not able to sell the wool lying in the stores of wool federation its quality would deteriorate. We are trying to seek funds from the union government under some project to help out the shepherds who are being forced to sell their produce in distress,” the minister said.

There are about 7 lakh shepherds in Himachal whose livelihood is linked with pastoral economy. They produce about 15 lakh kg wool every year which is vital for their economy. The Gaddi shepherds migrate to higher hills in summers and come down to plains in winters.

