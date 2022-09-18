No chance of Congress winning Himachal Assembly elections, says Smriti

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 17

The Congress has no chance of winning the forthcoming Assembly elections in Himachal. The top leadership of the party in the state is in disarray and leaders are quitting, said Smriti Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, at Rampur in the district today.

Smriti, while addressing a Mahila Sammelan “Nari ko Naman” at Dutt Nagar near Rampur, said that the remarks of Ram Lal Thakur, who resigned from the post of HPCC vice-president yesterday, that the Congress was directionless and leaderless and there were too many chief ministerial candidates, which reflected the true picture of the state of affairs in the opposition party.

She said that the Congress only sold dreams but never fulfilled them. “The BJP government has implemented demands that have been pending for more than 30 years. The upgrade of Rampur to a sub-tehsil is a gift to local people from the state government. Another pending demand of a Sanskrit college has also been fulfilled,” she added.

Smriti said, “It is the birthday of the nation’s first ‘Jan Sevak’, Prime minister Narendra Modi. He has given us the Swachh Bharat movement, which has changed the condition of Himachal and the nation. The Central and state governments have ushered in a new era of development and given a boost to the overall progress of the state.”

She said, “The Congress had never thought about the health of general public while we gave AIIMS in Bilaspur, PGI centre and a bulk drug park in Una, and a medical devices park in Nalagarh.”