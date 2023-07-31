No check on encroachment along Pathankot-Mandi NH

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, July 30
Increasing encroachments along both sides near HP Agriculture University have made travelling on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway tough. These encroachments act as virtual bottlenecks which raise the chances of accidents on this road stretch. Despite repeated public requests, the NHAI is yet to remove these encroachments.
Over the past couple of months, around 20 unauthorised shops have come up along the highway near the agriculture varsity. These encroachments sometimes cause accidents. Several tin sheds and makeshift shops have also been set up on the both sides of the bridge over the Baner river.
An NHAI official claimed that they had served notices on the violators. “We have also informed the local sub-divisional magistrates and other authorities wherever such illegal structures have come up. However, no police force has been provided to remove the unauthorised structures.”
Increasing encroachments along the highway in Palampur, Nagrota Bagwan, Matour and Shahpur have also reduced the effective road width for traffic movement, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists alike.
