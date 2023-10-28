No clue yet, search on for paraglider

Our Correspodent

Palampur, October 27

The whereabouts of 70-year-old Polish paraglider Andrzej Kulawik, who went missing on October 23, are still unknown.

Andrzej had taken off from Billing but he neither landed at Chogan near Bir nor reached Dharamsala. It is believed that his glider crashed in the Dhauladhars of Dharamsala. A massive search and rescue operation is underway between Bir and Dharamsala. A private helicopter has also been pressed into service but no glider has been spotted in the Dhauladhars in the past four days.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal today sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to locate the missing pilot. Andrzej's intended destination was Dharamsala, but he disappeared somewhere in the mountains towards Kareri, as per the eyewitnesses. Though extensive search operations are underway in Dharamsala-McLeodganj and Triund areas, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Andrzej had come to participate in the Pre-Paragliding World Cup that started at Bir-Billing yesterday and was reportedly engaged in practice flights.

