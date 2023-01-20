No compromise on work quality, says minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 19

There will be no compromise on the issue of corruption and quality in development works and anyone found guilty will be dealt with strictly, Vikramaditya Singh, PWD and Sports and Youth Services Minister, said here today.

To curb favouritism and corruption, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had started the online tendering process in all departments, he said.

He said construction of all-weather roads to villages in tribal areas would be his priority. The payments of some contractors were put on hold following complaints and these would be released soon, he added.

He said it was unfortunate that the 69 national highways announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were still at the DPR stage. He would request Nitin Gadkari to expedite those projects, he said.

Vikramaditya said he was also planning to start a Rural Olympiad in the state to promote rural games.