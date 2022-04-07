No Covid patient in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, April 6

Kullu district became Covid free today, claimed the Health Department and the district administration.

The number of Covid patients had reached 1,000 in January. However, due to timely sampling, vaccination and treatment, lives were saved.

At the beginning of the third wave, every person coming from other states was home isolated for a week. His RT-PCR test was done and he was allowed to move out of his house only after the report was negative. The Health Department and the Public Relations Department organised awareness campaigns on precautions in villages.

Covid Nodal Officer Dr Vikas Dogra said that patients were provided proper treatment in the Dedicated Covid Health Centre. Besides, specialist doctors and health workers remained in constant contact with patients in home isolation.

Dr Naresh, Medical Superintendent of Kullu Regional Hospital, said that two oxygen plants of 1,000 and 500 litres per minute capacity, besides 550 oxygen cylinders, were available in the hospital. He added that for the past over one month, no patient had undergone treatment for Covid in the centre.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said that 3,66,403 persons had been administered the first dose of Covishield while 337,982 persons had got the second dose in the district.

He added that the first dose of Covaxin had been administered to 26,979 persons and the second dose to 23,016 persons. As many as 11,454 children had been given the first dose of Corbevax so far.