No dearth of funds for welfare of children: Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

The Chief Minister said all ‘Children of the State’ were members of his family, which was why he visited them often. He visits child care institutions across the state, he said, to understand their concerns and address their needs through suitable welfare initiatives.

Sukhu assured the children that the government had adequate financial resources for their welfare. The government, he said, was bearing their educational expenses and helping them become self-reliant and was also giving financial assistance for building houses and for marriage-related expenses.

He said the government was committed to providing better residential facilities to children in child care institutions and Rs 20 crore had been released for the construction of hostels in these institutions.

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After being recognised as ‘Children of the State’, he said, the government had taken on the responsibility of both mother and father for them. Several initiatives were under way to ensure their overall development, security and a bright future. He urged the children to study diligently, imbibe good values, become responsible citizens and bring laurels to Himachal Pradesh. Students of Balika Ashram, Mashobra, presented a cultural programme in honour of the Chief Minister.