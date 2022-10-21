No direction from World Bank to stop award of tender: SJPNL

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 20

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has clarified that the World Bank has not restrained it from awarding the work of 24x7 high-pressure water supply project to the company whose tender has been accepted by its Board of Directors.

“Clarifications and objections by the World Bank regarding the project are part of routine process. However, we have received no directions from the World Bank in writing to stop the award of tender,” said SJPNL AGM Anil Mehta.

Mehta was responding to the reports that the World Bank, whose team visited Shimla to review the progress of the Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services project a couple of days back, has raised objections over the cost at which the tender for the project has been accepted.

Incidentally, former mayor and deputy mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation had also written a letter to the World Bank alleging that the lowest bid was nearly 33 per cent higher than the department’s estimate of the project value. The complainant had urged the World Bank to intervene and cancel the award of tender to Suez India, which had quoted a price to Rs 683 crore for the project.

The SJPNL Board of Directors had given its approval to Suez India’s tender on October 7. Given the pace at which the tendering was done – the technical bids and financial bids were opened six days apart and the BoD approval was given a day after the financial bids were opened – it appeared that the foundation stone of the project would be laid before the announcement of model code of conduct. However, the work has not been awarded to the company so far.

“The tender is being evaluated to check whether it meets the conditions of the World Bank and the government. If the conditions are met, the tender will be awarded. If not, the tender will be recalled,” said Mehta.

The round-the-clock water supply is one of the three components of the over Rs 1,800 crore World Bank-funded Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services.

The other two components are Bulk Water Supply from the Sutlej river and strengthening and extension of sewerage services in the city and nearby areas.