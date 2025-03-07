DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / No discussion with party high command on new Himachal Congress chief: CM Sukhu

No discussion with party high command on new Himachal Congress chief: CM Sukhu

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6 dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee of Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect
article_Author
PTI
Hamirpur, Updated At : 07:37 PM Mar 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a press conference. PTI file
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said no discussions were held about the new state Congress party chief during his recent meeting with the party’s national-level leaders in Delhi.

Sukhu arrived here at the wedding ceremony of the son of Kangra Central Cooperative (KCC) Bank Chairman and former MLA Kuldeep Pathania.

There have been discussions with Congress party in-charge of Himachal Pardesh Rajni Patil on the expansion of the executive, he told reporters on the sidelines of the private function.

Advertisement

Pratibha Singh is the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress. The executive will be formed first and it will be followed by deciding the future policy, he added.

Singh is the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh and mother of Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh.

Advertisement

Sukhu said Patil had held discussions with all the ministers, MLAs and workers on the expansion of the executive.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on November 6 dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) of Himachal Pradesh along with the district and block units with immediate effect. All the same, Pratibha Singh stayed in her post.

Sukhu said the preparation of the Budget is in progress. The year 2025-26 Budget will be presented on March 17. PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper