No doc, pharmacy officer, female health supervisor at Sadwan PHC

Contrary to the state government’s tall claims about strengthening healthcare infrastructure, four Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the Nurpur health block are functioning without doctors. The situation has arisen after Medical Officers posted at these rural health institutions were selected for postgraduate studies in government medical colleges in Shimla and Kangra.

Advertisement

There are no Medical Officers in the PHCs at Sadwan, Rinna, Tika Nagrota villages and Bassa Waziran, causing inconvenience to patients. The Sadwan PHC located on the Nurpur-Chamba highway is considered one of the most significant rural health institutions in the region. Before the doctor’s post fell vacant a few months ago, this PHC catered to 60 to 70 patients every day.

Advertisement

Besides, the posts of a pharmacy officer and a female health supervisor have also been lying vacant at the Sadwan PHC for a long time, severely disrupting rural healthcare services. Seven health sub-centres function under this PHC and following the transfer of the Medical Officer, the clinical laboratory has remained non-functional.

Advertisement

The Sadwan PHC was established in 1984 during the tenure of the Virbhadra Singh government while the then local MLA and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania had inaugurated its new building on October 30, 2020. According to official records, this PHC caters to the healthcare needs of 38,121 people in 106 villages. This PHC also houses the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (EVIN), which plays a crucial role in child immunisation in rural areas.

In the absence of a Medical Officer, the functioning of not only outpatient departments (OPDs) at this PHC has been affected but also national programmes such as child immunisation and TB eradication programmes have suffered in Sadwan and surrounding gram panchayats. Pawan Kumar, pradhan of Sadwan gram panchayat, has urged the government to immediately deploy a doctor at the PHC. He says that the Health Department should either post a regular doctor at the Sadwan PHC or arrange a doctor on deputation so that local residents are not deprived of essential healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the residents of Rinna, Tika Nagrota and Bassa Waziran have also appealed to the state government to urgently post doctors in the PHCs in their areas. Dr Vivek Karol, Chief Medical Officer, Kangra, says that he has directed the Block Medical Officer, Nurpur, to submit necessary proposals for the deployment of Medical Officers in these PHCs on deputation.