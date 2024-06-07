No drainage system

THE lack of a drainage system in the Sanyard ward under the jurisdiction of the Mandi Municipal Corporation has become a cause of great concern for area residents. During the rainy season, water flows onto the road, causing a lot of inconvenience to pedestrians. The MC authorities should take up this issue with the Public Works Department authorities in the interest of the locals, especially commuters.

Ramesh Kumar, Mandi

Potholed road bane of commuters

THE national highway at Chambaghat has a lot of potholes, making it very difficult for commuters to drive through this stretch. Those commuting on this road, especially two-wheeler riders, can get seriously hurt due to the terrible condition of this road. The authorities should repair this road as soon as possible for the convenience of the people.

Dayal, Solan

Forest fires a threat to residents

FOREST fires in Shimla and other parts of the state are getting out of hand, which is a matter of great concern. On Wednesday, a fire broke out in the forests of Tara Devi, which threatened schools in the vicinity when students were having their lunch. The situation could have gone out of hand had the children not been evacuated from the schools on time. The authorities concerned should ensure that a disaster management plan is in place to tackle these fires. Anu, Shimla

What our readers say

