No dumping site, garbage piles up on Parbati banks in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 9

In the absence of a dumping site, garbage can be seen littered along the banks of the Parbati river on the stretch from Jari village to Manikaran. The situation is almost similar on the trekking route to Kheerganga.

Fee being collected from outside vehicles The administration had installed a barrier to collect development fee from outside vehicles entering Kasol and Manikaran in July 2021

Members of the SADA, Manikaran, had said that the funds collected would be utilised to preserve environment and for development works

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said immediate steps would be taken for proper disposal of solid and liquid waste at the two tourist destinations

Environmentalists have expressed concern over the garbage polluting the river. They allege that the administration and the pollution control board are not taking any action in the matter.

Residents fear that the situation may get worse if no effort is initiated to address the problem. They say that the arrangement for a suitable dumping site should be made early as garbage was piling up along the river bank day by day.

They allege that despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal to ensure conservation of rivers and its tributaries, the authorities concerned have made little efforts in this direction. The situation is worse in rural areas.

The district administration had put up a barrier at Suma Ropa to collect entry fee under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) from outside vehicles heading to Kasol and Manikaran in July 2021.

Members of the SADA, Manikaran, had said that the accumulated funds would be utilised to preserve environment, create basic facilities and for other development works in the region.

When asked, Kullu Deputy Commissioner and Manikaran SADA chairman Ashutosh Garg said steps would be taken for proper disposal of waste at the two tourist destinations.

Manikaran is a well-known religious place while Kasol is a popular tourist spot. A large number of pilgrims visit the famous gurdwara in Manikaran. Hot water springs are another attraction here. Yet, there is no sewerage treatment plant or scientific garbage disposal unit at both these places. The administration has been planning to earmark a dumping site in the region for a long time, but nothing concrete has been done.

Kullu Pollution Control Board Assistant Engineer Sunil Sharma said that a site had been identified for dumping waste. After getting approval, garbage would be dumped at the earmarked place, he added.