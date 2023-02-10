 No dumping site, garbage piles up on Parbati banks in Kullu : The Tribune India

No dumping site, garbage piles up on Parbati banks in Kullu

No dumping site, garbage piles up on Parbati banks in Kullu

Garbage littered on the banks of the Parbati river in Kullu.



Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, February 9

In the absence of a dumping site, garbage can be seen littered along the banks of the Parbati river on the stretch from Jari village to Manikaran. The situation is almost similar on the trekking route to Kheerganga.

Fee being collected from outside vehicles

  • The administration had installed a barrier to collect development fee from outside vehicles entering Kasol and Manikaran in July 2021
  • Members of the SADA, Manikaran, had said that the funds collected would be utilised to preserve environment and for development works
  • Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said immediate steps would be taken for proper disposal of solid and liquid waste at the two tourist destinations

Environmentalists have expressed concern over the garbage polluting the river. They allege that the administration and the pollution control board are not taking any action in the matter.

Residents fear that the situation may get worse if no effort is initiated to address the problem. They say that the arrangement for a suitable dumping site should be made early as garbage was piling up along the river bank day by day.

They allege that despite the orders of the National Green Tribunal to ensure conservation of rivers and its tributaries, the authorities concerned have made little efforts in this direction. The situation is worse in rural areas.

The district administration had put up a barrier at Suma Ropa to collect entry fee under the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) from outside vehicles heading to Kasol and Manikaran in July 2021.

Members of the SADA, Manikaran, had said that the accumulated funds would be utilised to preserve environment, create basic facilities and for other development works in the region.

When asked, Kullu Deputy Commissioner and Manikaran SADA chairman Ashutosh Garg said steps would be taken for proper disposal of waste at the two tourist destinations.

Manikaran is a well-known religious place while Kasol is a popular tourist spot. A large number of pilgrims visit the famous gurdwara in Manikaran. Hot water springs are another attraction here. Yet, there is no sewerage treatment plant or scientific garbage disposal unit at both these places. The administration has been planning to earmark a dumping site in the region for a long time, but nothing concrete has been done.

Kullu Pollution Control Board Assistant Engineer Sunil Sharma said that a site had been identified for dumping waste. After getting approval, garbage would be dumped at the earmarked place, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

2
Features

Atul Kumar's 'Baaghi Albele': Playing, a dystopian comedy set in Ludhiana

3
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

4
Nation

Turkey earthquake: Missing Indian businessman found dead; tattoo on hand helps in identification

5
Punjab

Farm unions provide platform to radicals

6
Haryana

No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

7
Comment

Punjabi to Hindi films

8
Diaspora

Indian Covid hero honoured by Queen Elizabeth faces deportation from UK

9
World

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

10
J & K

Locals upbeat, say lithium discovery will boost employment, tourism in J&K

Don't Miss

View All
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Has Bill Gates found love again? Find out who he’s dating?
World

Bill Gates has found love again; Find out who he’s dating?

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Top News

Senior BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria appointed Assam governor; Shiv Pratap Shukla appointed Governor of Himachal

Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu

Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...

PM Modi to inaugurate 246-km Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway today

PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...


Cities

View All

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

Unusual rise in temperature has wheat farmers worried

16 get stuck in lift at city rly station

Hit by Chinese string, 17-yr-old girl receives 44 stitches on face

MC donates seized building material to religious institution

Youth booked for abducting teen girl

Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Bathinda: Dummy admissions flourish as authorities fail to take action

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh: Water cannon used against AAP workers protesting over Adani issue

Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

14 Chandigarh heritage items to go under hammer

Fire at waterworks in Sec 32 hits supply

Two community centres await opening

MCD mayor election to held on February 16; Delhi L-G grant approval

MCD mayor election to be held on February 16; Delhi L-G grants approval

Stop anti-encroachment drive in Mehrauli: Delhi Govt to DDA

Delhi Police to partner with Truecaller to help protect people from impersonators, cyber frauds

Nod to laying of sewer lines in 3 Delhi villages

AAP nominees removed from discom boards on Delhi L-G’s orders

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Day after, five nabbed for migrant’s murder

Latifpura oustees protest in front of MLA’s residence

Foetus found in Nakodar

Kahlwan's aide, 2 others planning crime held

Workshop on Coding at Dav college

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

Ludhiana man possesses rare artifacts including 80,000 coins, handwritten manuscripts, ancient weapons

NHAI: Sherpur Chowk ROB in Ludhiana to be thrown open by month-end

State info commission imposes penalty of Rs 25K on Ludhiana MC’s PIO

Jail warder booked for ‘supplying’ banned items to inmates in Ludhiana Central Jail

Four fall prey to snatchers in two cases in Ludhiana

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

4,547 cases settled at National Lok Adalat

People should be open to new methods: VC

Mehakpal declared best girl athlete