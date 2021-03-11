No end to stray cattle menace

STRAY cattle have become a major nuisance on the roads of Dharamsala city. The number of stray animals has gone up considerably at many places, and they have become a hazard for people. In many cases, raging bulls have attacked people walking on roads. The authorities should take steps to check this menace. — Kamaljeet, Dharamsala

Irregular water supply irks locals

IRREGULAR water supply in the Aleo area of Manali is causing inconvenience to locals. Adding to the residents’ woes, the JE has been transferred to Naggar. The authorities concerned must look into the issue and get the needful done immediately so that people don’t have to suffer due to erratic water supply. — Raj Sharma, Manali

No road connectivity to village

THERE is no road connectivity to remote villages of Ulansa panchayat in Bharmour tribal subdivision, though the issue had been raised at various platforms many times. The government exercise to connect these villages with road has remained confined to surveys only. Due to lack of road, the development in these villages is also slow and the population of around 2,000 faces problems. — Ulansa villagers, Bharmour

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com