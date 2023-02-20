No end to traffic snarls on Kufri-Dhalli road

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 19

Commuters were stuck in a long traffic on the Kufri-Dhalli stretch today. The commuters claimed that they had face such traffic snarls after every holiday.

A commuters said, “The stretch witnesses heavy traffic after holiday as many people return to the city following a visit to their native villages in upper areas. This time many of the travellers had gone to villages to celebrate Shivratri. Even on weekdays heavy traffic is observed on the stretch.”

Another commuter, who was stuck in the jam for two hours, said, “Travellers get stuck for hours on this stretch. Still, the authorities concerned have taken no steps to ensure smooth flow traffic.”

The narrow and ill-maintained stretch near the Dhalli Chowk acts like a bottleneck, leading to movement of vehicles at snail’s pace.

“All three Cabinet Ministers from Shimla district use this road to visit their Assembly segments. Yet, no steps have been taken to ease traffic chaos on the stretch,” another commuter returning from Rohru said.

He questioned, “Why no police personnel have been deputed on this stretch to manage the traffic?” The government and departments concerned should work out a solution to this problem affecting so many people.

Huge rush after MahaShivratri