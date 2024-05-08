No exhibition, sale on private, govt premises without MC approval

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

The private and government properties will now have to take the permission of the Shimla Municipal Corporation for allotting space for exhibition-cum-sale on their premises.

For this, they will have to pay 10 per cent of the total rent that these bodies will be charging for allowing the exhibition-cum-sale on the premises. The corporation administration has issued instructions to the estate branch in this regard.

The provision for this was already in the Municipal Corporation Act, but had not been implemented yet. As per the rules, if any building owner or government department wants to give its land or premises on rent for commercial activity, it is necessary to first obtain permission from the MC. There are many government departments and building owners in the city who rent out their premises where exhibition-cum-sales are held. However, they were not paying any fee to the MC till now.

Municipal Commissioner SMC Bhupinder Attri said the owners were allowed to rent their properties for organising these exhibitions, but they had to ask the MC for permission and would have to pay 10 per cent of the rent charged to the civic body.

The matter was also raised by nominated councillor Ashwani Sood at the recent monthly house meeting of the corporation.

Meanwhile, the MC has sent a notice to the management of Indira Gandhi Sports Complex for its recent exhibition and asked for 10 per cent share of the rent charged by them.

