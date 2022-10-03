No fertilisers in Himfed stores, says Jubbal-Kotkhai MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 2

Congress MLA Rohit Thakur has alleged that the fertilizers are not available in Himfed depots, causing problems to apple growers and farmers. “Instead of arranging fertilizers, the government is busy in election rallies,” said the MLA from the Jubbal-Kotkhai constituency.

“Despite huge increase in the prices of essential fertilizers used in horticulture and agriculture, it was not available in government depots,” said Thakur, adding that NPK 12-32-16, 15-15-15, Super and Potash was not available in Himfed stores.

He claimed that the Centre had increased the cost of NPK 15-15-15 by 21 to 32 per cent, while the price of potash has doubled.

#Shimla