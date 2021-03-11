No financial package, Mukesh Agnihotri hits out at Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Solan, June 5
Mukesh Agnihotri, Leader of the Opposition, today said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had failed to get any financial package from the Prime Minister for the debt-ridden state.
Agnihotri said, “The CM has no achievement to show in his four-and-a-half-year tenure. He is trying to woo the masses by roping in central leaders like PM Modi for the Assembly poll, but his ouster was imminent.”
“The CM had not taken up the key issues like old pension scheme, grant of tribal status to the Hattee community, enhancing import duty on apple to make the domestic crop competitive, granting four-time award for land acquisition for four-laning projects, funds for an airstrip in Mandi, etc, with the PM,” he said.
Agnihotri warned the bureaucracy to stay within their limits and not dance to the tunes of the government.
He said Thakur would be remembered as a CM who had cheated the unemployed youth as the paper leak scam had emerged as the biggest fraud so far.
