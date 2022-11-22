No forest clearance, 4-laning of Kangra-Shimla stretch delayed

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 21

The phase 5B package of the 18.3-km Kangra-Shimla four-lane project between Kangra and Bhangwar Ranital is held up for the want of forest and environment clearances. Besides, other structures like transmission lines are also yet to be removed.

Gurugram-based Gaber Construction was awarded the work in April 2021. However, it could not initiate the work as the forest and environment clearances haven’t been issued by the state government and the Centre.

Though the company had shifted its men and machines to the construction sites, its engineers and field staff were sitting idle. The company is likely to claim damages from the NHAI. A senior officer of the NHAI admitted that because of the abnormal delay, the company could claim damages as per a clause of the tender agreement signed with the NHAI.

He said the NHAI had approved the construction of phase 5B of the project in April 2021. Global bids were opened and the work valuing Rs 1,100 crore was awarded to a Gurugram-based company. Granting environmental and forest clearances was a state subject.

Information gathered reveals that all documents along with no-objection certificates from the field were submitted before the state government but files have remained stuck with the state forest department at Shimla for months.

A senior officer of the NHAI said the land had already been acquired and compensation released to the affected parties six months ago. However, because of the non-availability of clearances, the company could not take up any construction of road and twin tube two-lane tunnel near Kangra.

He said the government should pull up its agencies. The files pertaining to environment and forest clearances of the Centre projects being executed in the state should be cleared through a single-window system like in other states.

Though the project is running far behind schedule, the 225-km four-lane project, once complete, will reduce the distance between Shimla and Mattour (Kangra) by 45 km. Significantly, the construction of the NH-88 (now renamed NH-103) as a four-lane highway was announced by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on June 6, 2016.

