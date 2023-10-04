No gas cylinders for residents in three months

Residents of Baragaon and adjacent areas in the Kumarsain tehsil of Shimla are a troubled lot as they have not received LPG gas cylinders for the past three months. The residents are being forced to use wood for cooking meals. The administration should ensure that gas agencies supply gas cylinders to the residents in the area. Raj Negi, Baragaon

Defunct water vending machine at Rani Park

the water vending machine installed at Rani Park in Parimahal area is not dispensing water and is lying unutilised. Though many residents visit the park every day, the authorities concerned have failed to make this expensive and modern water vending machine operational. Garima, Shimla

Broken pedestrian paths in Mandi pose risk

many pedestrian paths in Mandi town have been damaged. These have become a death trap for the pedestrians in the town. Yesterday, a woman got her leg fractured when she was crossing the broken pedestrian path on the hospital road in the palace ward. The authorities at the Municipal Corporation should take note of the matter and maintain the pedestrian paths for the convenience of the pedestrians. Rajesh Kumar, Mandi

