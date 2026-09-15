‘No-go zones’ sought for mega Himalayan projects

People for Himalaya, a coalition of 74 social and environmental organisations and 114 individuals from different Himalayan states, has called for high-altitude and trans-Himalayan areas to be declared “no-go zones” for high-risk mega infrastructure, particularly large hydropower dams and other projects in geologically sensitive and cryospheric environments.

The demand came in the wake of the catastrophic events reported in Nepal and Tibet on August 26, which the organisation said exposed the growing vulnerability of the Himalayan region to the combined impacts of climate change, fragile geology and aggressive infrastructure development.

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In a statement issued to the media, the organisation expressed solidarity with families of those killed or missing, survivors facing displacement and uncertainty, migrant workers affected by the disaster and communities and emergency personnel engaged in rescue and recovery operations.

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People for Himalaya said the tragedy should not be viewed merely as an isolated weather event. It described the disaster as the result of an increasingly complex interaction between geological, climatic and developmental forces.

While early reports indicated that a magnitude 4.4 earthquake had triggered a landslide, subsequent assessments suggested that a massive rock-and-ice collapse may itself have generated seismic energy equivalent to a magnitude 5.2 event. Scientists are continuing to investigate the precise sequence of events.

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Sumit Mahar, spokesperson for the Himdhara Collective and People for Himalaya, said climate change was intensifying risks in the already fragile mountain ecosystem through changing precipitation patterns, rising temperatures, glacier retreat and permafrost thaw. At the same time, decades of infrastructure expansion, including hydropower projects, tunnels, roads, tourism facilities and urban development, had increased human exposure to cascading hazards.

People for Himalaya called for strict regulation of tourism, construction and urbanisation and demanded enforceable, participatory land-use planning based on ecological and climatic limits and locally determined thresholds.

The organisation also stressed the need for greater regional cooperation among Himalayan countries and states. It urged governments to establish transparent mechanisms for sharing environmental and disaster information, coordinating emergency responses and managing transboundary rivers and natural resources despite political tensions and territorial disputes.

Guman Singh, convener of Himlaya Niti Abhiyan, said the proposed diversion of the Chenab river in the Beas basin had raised serious concerns among residents of Kullu-Manali, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti. He warned that the Beas already posed recurring disaster risks to communities living along its banks during the monsoon and said the Himalayas should be protected from high-risk mega infrastructure.

The organisation further called for community-centred recovery, fair compensation and rehabilitation, stronger early-warning systems combining scientific monitoring with local knowledge and improved safety standards for migrant workers employed in tunnels, hydropower and construction projects. It also demanded legally recognised mechanisms for compensation for climate-related loss and damage, arguing that climate justice must move beyond charity. “Climate justice demands transformative action by the people of Himalaya, for the Himalaya,” the organisation said.