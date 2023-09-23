No government office to be shifted out of Shimla: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, September 23
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said the government will not be shifting any government office from state capital Shimla to some other place to reduce congestion.
The CM in a written reply to a question by Congress leader Kewal Singh Pathania told the Vidhan Sabha that neither any decision had been taken by the government, nor any suggestion been received from any department in this matter.
Pathania had asked whether the government was considering shifting some offices from Shimla in view of congestion in the city and loss of life and property during the monsoon.
Replying to another question by Congress leader Rajendra Rana, Sukhu said that an increase has been witnessed in cyber crimes with eight new cases surfacing every month on average and 49 cases registered from January 1 to August 31 this year.
Asserting the government is serious about curbing cyber crime, Sukhu said the government has opened one cyber police station each in Shimla, Mandi, and Dharamshala ranges and started a cyber crime helpline number 1930.
Sukhu said his government is running awareness programmes about cyber crime in schools and colleges.
