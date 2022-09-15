No govt aid, Palampur native lives in a shanty

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 14

A resident of Band Vihar panchayat, Kali Dass, on the outskirts of the city has been running from pillar to post to get financial aid for constructing a house under the Pardhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for last 10 years, but in vain.

Kali Dass

He has approached the local panchayat, local MLA and the Block Development Officer (BDO) concerned, and other political leaders on several occasions. Dass qualifies all official norms for financial aid under the PMAY since he is registered under the Integrated Rural Development Programme. But the local panchayat never presented his case before the gram sabha, which recommends names for inclusion under the PMAY.

When the panchayat representatives and officers were questioned regarding the issue, they didn’t provide an answer.

When this correspondent visited Band Vihar village, Dass was living in a shanty made of bamboo and mud bricks. The shanty is without an electricity and water supply connection.

Dass is barely able to meet ends and his neighbours provide him food. Dass says he spent many night in open after his shanty started leaking during this monsoon.

Trilok Kapoor, senior BJP leader and State Wool Federation Chairman says the matter has come to his notice and he has summoned the local BDO to his office. “I will check why his name was not included in the Pardhan Mantri Awas Yojana list.

Dass deserves all benefits. His name will be soon included in the list,” Kapoor said.