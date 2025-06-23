No grazing permits issued to shepherds, sheep rearing on decline in Kangra, Chamba

Sheep rearing, once the backbone of region's rural economy and a symbol of its socio-cultural heritage, is steadily declining in the state's Kangra and Chamba districts.

It is a quiet crisis that is unfolding in the remote corners of the hill state - one that threatens not only livelihoods but also the centuries-old traditions. The primary reasons, according to the shepherds, are the state government's failure to issue grazing permits for forest pastures, diversion of migration routes and non-lucrative rates of wool.

Hundreds of shepherds had recently approached Manoj Kumar, chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Wool Procurement and Marketing Federation Limited, urging him to intervene in the matter in order to provide proper solutions. They revealed that the Forest Department was not issuing new grazing permits, which has almost stopped the new generation from adopting this age-old profession. This has also disrupted the seasonal migration patterns of the shepherds with livelihoods of the new generations under threat. "Sheep rearing has declined by more than 25 per cent in the recent years," Manoj Kumar claimed.

"This is not just about business. Sheep rearing is deeply rooted in the cultural and social fabric of Himachal's hill communities," said Manoj Kumar, who himself has grown up in the shepherd community. He demanded the Forest Department should immediately issue new permits for the new generation of "gaddis" and "gujjar" communities and ensure that the traditional grazing routes were reopened at the earliest.

Shepherds, many of whom follow centuries-old practices, rely on high-altitude meadows during the summer months. In recent years, however, lands from these routes have been diverted for roads, hydro-power projects and also due to plantation activities undertaken by the department.

Though, the department had issued instructions to Divisional Forest Officers in January, this year, to avoid tree planting under any schemes in "areas that served as migratory routes or halting sites for pastoral communities, the plantations done in the previous years had already affected the nomadic communities.

Sanjay Kumar of Kuarsi village (Chamba) said, "A few years ago, there were vacant areas on our migration routes, but these days, we take rest on roadsides, which not only endangers our lives, but also that of livestock and commuters, sometimes resulting in accidents."

Manoj Kumar was of the opinion that if grazing grounds in the forest areas remained open to nomadic communities, it would automatically serve the purpose of guaranteed rights on migratory routes.

The chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Wool Procurement and Marketing Federation Limited recently met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and demanded that the minimum support price of wool being purchased by his federation should be increased. At present, the autumn clip is purchased at the rate of Rs 50 per kg, while the winter clip is purchased for Rs 35 per kg. Manoj Kumar opined that the minimum rate of wool should be Rs 70 per kg.

Claiming that the state government would soon increase rates of wool procurement, Manoj Kumar said it would not only help improve the financial position of poor shepherds, but also attract the younger generation to adopt this profession and keep their traditions alive.