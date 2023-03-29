No illegality in parking rates charged: Firm

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

Responding to the Municipal Corporation’s notice for overcharging parking fee, Shimla Tolls and Project Private Limited has pointed out that some floors of the parking are designated for valet parking.

“The rates for the valet parking are displayed at the entrance of the complex and no user is compelled to use the valet parking. The users are free to opt either for normal parking or the valet parking and the vehicle is charged as per the parking option of the user. There’s no illegality in the rates charged by us,” the company responded.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation has sent notice to the company for charging Rs 200 as parking charges for 58 minutes while the rates fixed by the MC for parking vehicles for two hours at the Lift is just Rs 35. The company clarified that rates for valet parking are Rs 200 for 0-8 hours.