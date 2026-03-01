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Home / Himachal Pradesh / No key post for officers with tainted records: Himachal CM Sukhu

No key post for officers with tainted records: Himachal CM Sukhu

Assures immediate removal from sensitive posts, no room for extensions

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukh before the Vidhan Sabha Budget Session in Shimla.
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All officers whose names figure in the list of Officers of Doubtful Integrity (ODI), as well as those granted extension or re-employment, will be removed from key and sensitive postings across the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

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Responding to a query raised by Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti during Question Hour, the Chief Minister struck a firm note, stating that the government would act decisively rather than offer assurances. “I will not give any assurances today but take direct action. Officials given extension or re-employment whose names are in the ODI list will be removed,” he said.

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According to information tabled in the House, only three officials currently fall into this category. These include Vijay Kumar Rai, a Tehsildar in the Revenue Department; Yudhvir Singh Thakur, serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Treasuries, Accounts and Lotteries Department; and Rai Bahadur Singh in the Administrative Reforms Department.

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Satti also sought clarity on the number of such officials, questioned the practice of granting extensions despite adverse records and asked whether the ODI list had been shared with the High Court. He further suggested that any additional names, if identified, should also be removed from sensitive assignments.

The Chief Minister, however, said he was not aware of any request from the High Court regarding the ODI list or the total number of officials included in it. He reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring accountability by removing all such officers from critical posts.

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The CM also informed the House that two officials — Mahender Lal, Senior Superintendent in the Revenue Department, and Rai Bahadur Singh — had recently been removed from the ODI list.

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