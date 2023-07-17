No land record, riverbeds usurped in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 16

Multi-storeyed buildings collapsing into swollen rivers has become a common sight whenever Himachal encounters torrential rain for three-four days at a stretch. The risk to life and property notwithstanding, people continue to construct illegal structures either on the beds of rivers or too close to their banks. No specific revenue record to demarcate the boundary of riverbeds is said to be main reason behind the unlawful practice.

The issue is back to focus after the recent widespread devastation caused by the raging Beas in Kullu and Mandi. Several such buildings have come up on the beds of Charan, Manjhi and Gajj rivers in Kangra and the Swan in Una.

Hotels, malls, shopping complexes and residential properties have come up inside riverbeds on the main Gaggal-Dharamsala road, Dharamsala-Palampur road and several other links. In Una, even schools and housing colonies have been built, raising a question mark on the functioning of the civic authorities. An ecologist said encroachments were obvious as such buildings almost touched the concrete railing of bridges. He said at many places, the constructions had significantly squeezed the width of riverbeds.

Sources said the width of rivers and rivulets was not specified in revenue records. However, in most of the cases, the riverbeds were either commonland or private properties. The encroachers, thus, took advantage of the lack of specified rules regarding constructions, they said. The illegal buildings burdened the government too as crores had to be spent on constructing retaining walls to protect properties coming up along rivers, the ecologist said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who holds Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) portfolio, said the government would consider banning such constructions. “The matter will be discussed by the Cabinet. It has to be stopped,” he said. An IPH official said it was the duty of the district administration to check encroachments near rivers and rivulets. “We intervene only when a water sources is encroached upon,” he said.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Una