No leader files nomination for Gagret, Kutlehar bypoll on Day 1

Our Correspondent

Una, May 7

On the first day of filing nominations for polls to two Assembly seats of Gagret and Kutlehar in Una district, no leader filed papers.

DC-cum-District Election Officer Jatin Lal said nominations could be filed for the byelection at the office of the concerned Returning Officer, who is the Sub Divisional Magistrate. In his absence, the papers may be filed at the office of the Assistant Returning Officer, who is the Tehsildar at the Sub Divisional Headquarters, he said.

Lal said nominations could be filed between 11 am to 3 pm from May 8 to May 14, except May 11 and 12 which are gazetted holidays. Nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 15 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations by the candidates has been fixed at 3 pm on May 17.

Polling will be held on June 1 from 7 am to 6 pm, while counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The DC said that nominations should be accompanied with an affidavit by the candidate according to the prescribed format besides filing other documents, like proof of residence. He said the security amount could deposited in cash or through government challan.

