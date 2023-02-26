No let-up in illegal mining in Kangra

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 25

There is no let-up in illegal mining in Jaisinghpur and Thural areas of Kangra district despite opposition by local residents.

It was earlier expected that the new state government would adopt a tough posture against the mining mafia in the region, but there is no improvement in the situation even around two months after the present government came to power.

All rivers and rivulets in Thural, Bair Ghatta, Paplaha, Bharanta and Jaisinghpur areas are prone to illegal mining. Several tippers and tractors can be seen engaged in illegal mining. The result: A number of natural water resources have dried up, water level in local rivulets has gone down and rivers are changing course, which sometimes leads to flooding.

The state agencies, particularly the Mining Department, have not earmarked with flags the areas where mining is permissible, as directed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the state government.

At present, as there is no proper demarcation of land leased out for mining. Owners of various stone crushers are extracting raw material from rivers and rivulets illegally.

Panchayat pradhans and local residents say the owners of some stone crusher are not carrying out mining in the areas allotted to them for the purpose as no raw material is left there.

The Mining Department should explain how stone crushers manage power supply or install generators and produce building material without legal documents, they say.

“There is no fixed time for the functioning of stone crushers. Most of these function 24 hours a day, making their lives miserable. Students are unable to study while elders cannot sleep. The pollution caused by stone crushers also leads to various diseases,” they allege.

Dheera SDM Ashish Sharma, meanwhile, said the crackdown against the mining mafia would continue. He said heavy fines had been imposed on defaulting stone crushers and their vehicles impounded. Most of the illegal roads leading to the Neugal river in Thural area had also been dismantled, he added.