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Home / Himachal Pradesh / No limbs, no pension: HP man hits KYC hurdle

No limbs, no pension: HP man hits KYC hurdle

His younger brother, Sandeep, is also differently abled and has non-functional limbs

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:37 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Somdutt of Khanlog village at Shillai in Himachal’s Sirmaur district.
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Born without arms and legs, Somdutt of Khanlog village in the remote Kodga panchayat of the Shillai Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district has been left without his social security pension after an Aadhaar-related KYC hurdle.

His name has also reportedly been removed from the ration card, cutting off access to subsidised foodgrain.

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His younger brother, Sandeep, is also differently abled and has non-functional limbs. Their mother, who struggles to care for both sons, is battling cancer and undergoing treatment in Shimla. The family, living in extreme poverty, has little support to fall back on.

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Somdutt’s pension was his only source of financial assistance. However, his benefits were discontinued after he reportedly failed to complete Aadhaar-related formalities.

His plight raises a basic question: How can a person born without hands complete fingerprint-based biometric verification? The case has brought into focus the difficulties faced by persons with severe disabilities in accessing essential welfare benefits.

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The family’s condition came to light after a social media post highlighting the pension stoppage went viral. Social worker Sanjay Kanwar visited the family and assured them of help in taking up the matter with the authorities.

Villagers have urged the Sirmaur district administration to intervene on humanitarian grounds, restore Somdutt’s pension and ration benefits, and facilitate Aadhaar enrolment through an appropriate alternative verification mechanism.

For a family battling severe disability, cancer and poverty, the loss of basic welfare support has added to an already desperate struggle for survival.

“Immediately after the matter came to our notice, the Tehsil Welfare Officer concerned was directed to look into the matter and ensure that it was resolved at the earliest. Any eligible assistance under government rules will be provided to the family on its doorstep, if it is deprived of any such benefits,” said Gawa Singh Negi, District Welfare Officer, Sirmaur.

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