No LSD case in lower Kangra for past 5 days

NURPUR, OCTOBER 26
Cattle owners in the lower areas of Kangra district heaved a sigh of relief as the Animal Husbandry Department hasn’t reported any new case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in Nurpur, Jawali, Fatehpur, Indora and Dehra sub-divisions in the past five days. Experts in the department said the number of cases of the LSD had declined due to the effective administration of vaccination and fall in the temperature.
The department has reported 36,881 LSD cases till today and 2,584 head of cattle have succumbed to the disease till last evening in the district. The cattle population in the district is over 3.50 lakh.
The Deputy Director of the department in Dharamsala, Sanjiv Dhiman, said around 36,881 animals had been vaccinated against the LSD in the district. “The drive is still underway in the upper areas of the district. The department is monitoring the situation,” he said.
