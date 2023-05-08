The Himachal Congress appears to have cracked the code to get the better of the BJP. Following the wins in by-elections in 2021 and Assembly elections in 2022, the Congress drubbed the BJP in the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. Posting three back-to-back electoral wins against BJP is no mean feat. Perhaps, the other states need to take a leaf out of Himachal's book before heading into a contest with the BJP!

Of officials & electric cars

The Congress government is pushing for usage of electric cars in government departments. However, this policy was making officials in the state apprehensive who are looking to change their cars as the existing cars have outlived their life. They are perhaps unsure of the utility of electric cars. Many of them are exchanging jokes about them being stranded on roads after their electric cars exhausts charge during long journeys on hilly routes of the state.

Postings under lens

Border area postings appear to be once again under the scanner of the state government as officials having exhausted their tenure in such areas were being identified for being transferred. It was, however, interesting to note that politicians themselves issue demi-official notes for their transfer and several officials, especially those in the excise and police departments, have a special penchant for Solan and Baddi. They have the acumen of managing border area postings in every dispensation. Whether they are professional adept for these sensitive places is hardly a criteria.

Contributed by Subhash Rajta, Lalit Mohan and Ambika Sharma