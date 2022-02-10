No medical officer at Ayurvedic centre in Nurpur

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 9

The Ayurvedic health centre at Kandwal in Nurpur is without a Medical Officer (MO) for the past 16 years. It was established by then Virbhadra Singh-led government in 1996 but successive governments could not fill the post. As a result, thousands of people from surrounding areas bordering Punjab have been denied services offered at the centre.

According to information, the health centre was upgraded to a Sub-divisional Ayurvedic Medical Office (SDAMO) in 2002 by the government of Prem Kumar Dhumal and a Block Ayurvedic Medical Officer was posted there. But the successive Congress government shifted the SDAMO from Kandwal to Nurpur at the newly constructed Mini Secretariat building.

As per the records of the state Ayurvedic Department, the SDAMO has been functioning at Kandwal, depriving the people of regular Ayurvedic OPD since 2004. On public demand, the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, at a public meeting at Jassur (Nurpur), had announced an Ayurvedic centre at Kandwal in 2017 but nothing happened.

Residents of Kandwal, Pucca Tiala, Rit, Baranda, Lodhwan and the adjoining gram panchayats have also urged Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to notify the Ayurvedic centre and post a regular AMO. At present, only one pharmacist and a Class IV employee are running the centre.

Kandwal gram panchayat pradhan Narinder Kumar says that a resolution has been submitted to the state government but so far, no action has been taken on it. Nurpur SDAMO Dr Kulvinder Kaur says that she has taken up the issue of creation of the post of an AMO with the departmental authorities.