No mention in Himachal Budget leaves shepherds disappointed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 19

Traditional shepherds, who rear sheep and goat in the state, say there is nothing for them in the state Budget presented recently.

Ghamantu Pashu Sabha president Akshay Jasrotia said it was disappointing that their interests were overlooked in the Budget. About 24 lakh sheep and goat were reared by traditional shepherds in the state and about 10% of the population was dependent on them, still no related provision was made in the Budget, he said.

Pawana Devi, another shepherd leader from Bara Bhangal, said there was no government policy for promoting the trade of traditional wool and organic meat of animals.

Recently, the government brought a policy to buy cow milk at Rs 80 a litre and buffalo milk at Rs 100 a litre. It intends to pitch in with differential price and has proposed to impose a cess on liquor.

Traditional Gaddi shepherds, however, say the state has no such policy for goat milk. No cooperative buys goat milk. The shephards are demanding that besides the cow and buffalo milk, the government cooperatives should also buy goat milk from them.

Recently, a Kangra-based NGO had got registered as organic the wool obtained from the sheep reared by traditional shepherds in the state. It is now being exported to European and US markets. The shepherds demanded that the government should earmark a dedicated Budget to help them out in the hour of need.