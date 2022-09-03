No MoU, Himachal to monitor private apple CA stores

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

A process has been set in motion to form a policy for private CA (controlled atmosphere) stores procuring and storing apple in the state. Following the constitution of a committee by the government to monitor the functioning of these CA stores, it has come to light that these have not signed any MoU with the government.

“We have asked farmer representatives and delegates of CA stores to give their suggestions within 10 days for forming a policy. Once we have the suggestions, we can start working on framing the terms and conditions of the policy,” said committee chairman Rajeshwar Chandel, VC, University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, following a meeting of the committee here today.

Calling it a major development, Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM) co-convener Sanjay Chauhan said all SKM members would be asked to send suggestions for the policy. “The policy would help the government check arbitrary functioning of the CA stores,” said Chauhan.

As for the procurement prices fixed by CA stores, the committee suggested that all stores should announce their prices on a single day. “We have also told the stores that the prices should not be altered every two-three days. The prices once announced should stand for at least 15 days,” said Chandel.

Besides, the committee sent stern notices to CA stores which are not attending the meetings of the committee. “We are considering writing to the government to cancel the permission to do business in the state if these continue to ignore the mandate of the committee,” said Chandel.

SKM convener Harish Chauhan said the committee also questioned Adani Agri Fresh representatives for repeatedly reducing the prices, and in a way ignoring the mandate of the government-appointed committee.

In another development, the SKM convener said most of the stores had agreed to return the apple rejected by them to the farmers, and keep 30 per cent storage capacity in their stores for the farmers. Meanwhile, Adani Agri Fresh has stopped the procurement of apple at its stores in Rohru, Sainj and Rampur for two days.

#Shimla