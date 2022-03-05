No move to nationalise rivers: Union minister

Dharamsala, March 4
Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industry Prahlad Singh Patel said the Union Government had no plan to infringe on the rights of states and nationalize rivers.
Addressing a press conference here today, the minister said the Budget presented by the Union Government this year was futuristic and aimed at taking India forward in the next 25 years. In the Budget, the government has kept Rs 60,000 crore under Jal Jeevan Mission to provide tapped water to every household in the country. There was no cap or grant under the project and states can take away as much funds as possible by submitting project reports.
A project was being conceived to adopt the technology under which water can be supplied in snow-bound areas of the state even in winters, when the pipes and water in them gets frozen, he said.
While responding to a query regarding the Centre’s initiative for interlinking rivers, the minister said that the Union Government has kept a budget of Rs 42,000 crore for interlinking of rivers. However, the budget would be allocated to those states which mutually come forward and submit proposal for interlinking of rivers, overcoming their differences regarding distribution of water resources. The Ken Betwa interlinking of rivers project in UP and Madhya Pradesh was one such project approved by the Government of India, he said.
The government has planned to bring 25,000 km new roads in the country in the new Budget. A proposal has been mooted to declare five-km area on both sides of Ganga river as an organic farming corridor.
Says no to meeting Pong Dam oustees
- Members of the Pong Dam Bandh Visthapit Samiti went to meet the Union minister at Circuit House here on Friday.
- HC Guleri, general secretary of the organisation, said the minister refused to meet them. The minister said the issue of the oustees was very old and he could not do anything, alleged Guleri.
