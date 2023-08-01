No 'nefarious explosion,' says police report on Shimla eatery blast

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, July 31

A ‘thorough’ investigation by the police into the explosion incident that took place in an under-maintenance eatery in the heart of the city in Middle Bazar area near the Mall Road on July 18 has revealed that no such material was found at the spot which can establish the incident as “nefarious explosion”.

A massive blast had taken place in the Middle Bazar area in which one person died and 14 others sustained injuries. Around half a dozen shops had suffered substantial damage.

In a report based on investigation findings issued by the Police Department, it has been stated that on the examination of the spot no fragments of such devices (like detonator or timer devices) as generally used for nefarious explosions were found.

Police investigation into the blast has been conducted by a special investigation team. A team of National Security Guard (NSG) had also visited the spot and examined the evidences collected by the SIT. A National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) team of the NSG comprising 14 men and two officers inspected the spot and collected evidence on July 23.

The police, in its investigation findings, further revealed that during the course of investigation, expert team of the SFSL (State Forensic Science Laboratory), Junga, visited the spot on the same day of the incident and thereafter also visited with investigation team to collect such evidences, real and physical which help in determining the reasons behind the incident.

The eatery was under exclusive possession of the owner and his workers for more than 36 hours before the incident as maintenance work was under progress and no person had access to the premises of the “Himachal Rasoi”, stated the report.

Now the police will conduct further investigation in this case

