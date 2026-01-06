No new policy, industry flags investment freeze

With the state’s new industrial policy yet to be notified, investors have urged the Himachal Pradesh government to extend the HP Industrial Investment Policy-2019, which expired on December 31, warning that policy uncertainty could stall fresh investments and jeopardise existing projects.

The 2019 policy had emerged as a key driver of industrial activity in the state, offering a comprehensive package of incentives in the absence of any central industrial package. These included a 50 per cent subsidy for preparation of detailed project reports, concessional allotment of industrial sheds, flexible payment schedules, reduced stamp duty and registration charges, exemption from land use charges, interest subvention and transport subsidies within the state. Investors were also eligible for reimbursement of net SGST and concessions in electricity duty, making Himachal Pradesh comparatively attractive for manufacturing units.

Importantly, these incentives were applicable not only to new investors but also to existing units undertaking substantial expansion and commencing commercial production by December 31. However, industrialists argue that circumstances beyond their control have severely disrupted project timelines.

A delegation of the Nalagarh Industries Association (NIA) recently submitted a memorandum to Vineet Kumar, Member Secretary of the Single Window Clearance Authority (SWCA), Nalagarh, addressed to Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. The delegation outlined the acute challenges faced by industries in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt, the state’s largest manufacturing hub.

According to the association, industries in the region have effectively lost nearly two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by repeated natural disasters. These disruptions were compounded by poor connectivity and damaged infrastructure, particularly around Nalagarh, where several approach roads remain partially non-motorable. As a result, installation, commissioning and commencement of commercial production for both new and expanding units have been significantly delayed.

With no new industrial policy in place, investors now face reduced incentives to invest in a region that already lacks proximity to raw materials and ready markets. The NIA has therefore demanded an extension of the commencement of production deadline under Clause 5(C) of the HP Industrial Investment Policy-2019 and Clause 4(A) of the Rules for Grant of Incentives. It has also sought continuation of the existing policy until a new framework is formally notified to ensure policy continuity and restore investor confidence.

Vineet Kumar informed the delegation that a new industrial policy is under preparation and that suggestions from field officials have been forwarded. Emphasising the economic significance of the BBN belt, the NIA stressed that timely policy support is essential to sustain growth, protect jobs and safeguard state revenues, expressing hope for an industry-friendly decision in the larger interest of Himachal Pradesh’s economic stability.