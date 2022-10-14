No OPS no vote, says staff union leader

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 13

Pradeep Thakur, president of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) Government Employees Federation, today urged the state government to implement the old pension scheme (OPS) before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. He said, “If the government fails to implement the OPS, the employees will vote against the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly elections.”

Thakur, in press note issued here, said that after the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct in Himachal, they would end their protest immediately. He added that the employees, who are under the NPS, had been on a chain fast in six cities of the state for the past 43 days.

Thakur said, “Around 1.5 lakh government employees are covered under the NPS and one lakh employees are under the OPS. Employees and their families will vote against the BJP if the government failed to consider their demand.”