No overbridge, heavy national highway traffic irks patients

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 2

The lack of a subway or pedestrian overbridge on the national highway in front of the medical college and hospital at Nerchowk in the district poses a threat to patients and attendants visiting the hospital.

Residents of the district have urged the NHAI to construct a pedestrian overbridge or subway in front of the medical college with immediate effect. They have alleged that patients and their attendants were facing difficulty in crossing the highway adjacent to the gate of the medical college.

Captain Jagdish Verma (retd), an office-bearer of ex-servicemen body at Baldwara in Mandi, said, “We have raised this issue with DC Arindam Chaudhary and requested him to direct the authorities concerned to construct a pedestrian overbridge or a subway for patients and attendants.”

He said that the handicapped, elderly and children were the worst affected as speeding vehicles on the busy highway posed a risk to the lives of commuters. “The DC assured us that he will direct the authorities to construct a subway at the site,” he added.

Captain Verma said that a copy of the letter had also been submitted to the Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi and the Principal of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, with a request to put a mechanism in place to facilitate patients and attendants in reaching the hospital.