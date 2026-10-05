No paediatrician, radiologist at 200-bed Nurpur hospital, healthcare services hit

Healthcare services at the 200-bed Civil Hospital, Nurpur, have come under strain as the posts of paediatrician and radiologist have been lying vacant for more than two-and-a-half years despite repeated posting orders issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department. The failure of specialists to join the hospital has raised serious concerns over the quality of specialised healthcare being provided to residents of lower Kangra district.

The shortage is particularly worrying for maternal and child healthcare, with the 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) attached to the institution yet to become fully operational.

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According to Medical Superintendent Dr Anupama Sharma, the hospital has 34 sanctioned posts of doctors but only 19 are currently working. The available specialists include two physicians, two gynaecologists, two anaesthetists and one each in orthopaedics, general surgery, ENT, psychiatry, microbiology and forensic medicine.

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Dr Sharma said the hospital also required additional supporting and paramedical staff, besides strengthening of security and sanitation manpower. She said the matter had been brought to the notice of the higher authorities.

The latest posting orders issued by the department on September 14 for 112 doctors had raised hopes among local residents. Five specialists — two gynaecologists, two paediatricians and a psychiatrist — were posted to the Nurpur hospital. However, only one gynaecologist and the psychiatrist had joined so far, while both paediatricians failed to join here. Residents said they were particularly disappointed as the latest postings had generated expectations that the long-pending MCH would finally become functional with adequate specialist support.

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The department has failed to fill the paediatrician post despite several attempts. In April last year, a paediatrician and a radiologist were posted to Nurpur, but neither joined. In September, a dermatologist and an ophthalmologist were posted to the hospital. Both reportedly served for a few months before securing fresh postings elsewhere. In November, another paediatrician was posted to Nurpur but again failed to join.

The repeated issuance of posting orders without doctors actually joining has left residents questioning the effectiveness of the government’s transfer and posting mechanism. They said the situation was adversely affecting patients who were being forced to seek specialised treatment at bigger hospitals.

The hospital, which records an average daily OPD footfall of around 500, caters to a large population of Nurpur, Jawali, Indora and Fatehpur constituencies, besides Bhatiyat in neighbouring Chamba district.

Residents have also raised concern over the oxygen generation plant, which has reportedly remained non-functional for the past few months. The shortage of specialists is not confined to Nurpur, as doctors transferred from government medical colleges are often reluctant to join civil hospitals, resulting in staff shortages at several key health institutions.

Residents alleged that Nurpur was being neglected in healthcare matters because the constituency is represented by a BJP MLA. They also criticised local MLA Ranbir Singh Nikka for failing to mount adequate pressure on the government to fill the vacant posts and make the MCH functional.