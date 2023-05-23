No panic buying of gold after currency withdrawal decision

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

The decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 note from circulation doesn’t seem to have created any panic buying of gold in the state. Even as a few jewellers admit to have received more than normal queries following the decision, most of their business is as usual.

“We have not witnessed any significant increase in the customer footfall at our shop following the decision. In any case, it’s just been a day or two since the announcement was made,” said Susheel Kapoor of Sheel Jewellers in Shimla.

Another city jeweller, however, admitted to having noticed a surge in queries in the wake of the decision. “We have been receiving more than normal queries since the announcement. The actual business though is normal,” the jeweller said requesting anonymity.

While admitting that the 2016 demonetisation had created panic buying of gold, he felt it wouldn’t be the same this time.

Another jeweller said black money in Shimla and the surrounding areas was negligible as compared to other states.

In Kullu, the gold price are stated to have increased by Rs 500 per 10 gram following rumours that its price in New Delhi had surged to Rs 70,000 if purchased with Rs 2,000 currency notes. Overall, not much impact has been noticed here in the district.

In Hamirpur, a jeweller said people were buying more gold as the wedding season was approaching next month.